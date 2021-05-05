Dogecoin craze: Latest cryptocurrency could net big gains, big losses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Plenty of people have been saying “to the moon,” when they talk about the cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

It’s been on a steady rise, but is it heading for a bigger boom or bust?

To think this all started as a joke in 2013. If you would have invested $1,000 on January 1, 2021, you would have $125,000 today. However, as with any coin, there are two sides to what could happen.

Dogecoin is the newest hot thing in the crypto currency and right now it’s on a major upswing.

“I think crypto currency is a good thing,” says Deveren Werne, vice president of Liquid Video Technologies. “In other ways it’s probably going to cause problems in the world economy.”

A good thing for many investing because the currency isn’t regulated by any federal government.

“There is no regulation it’s a full tax shelter,” added Werne. “You can shove all your money in it, and nobody can tell you what you’ve got or what you don’t have because it’s decentralized. There’s no way to track it.”

The other side of the coin is the fluctuations in the currency. Dogecoin started in 2013 and was worth a penny a coin.

In the last month, it has gone from five cents a coin in April to over sixty cents a coin on May 5th.

The push has come from sports teams, celebrities, and even Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla has been on social media. Musk even calls himself ‘the Dogefather’.

“Who actually invented or started Dogecoin would be the thing,” says Werne. “Is it Elon Musk? You’ve got to think he’s really been pushing it for a really long time.”

Currently, people aren’t wondering who the creator is, they keep hoping the return is high. However, big risks can lead to big returns or big losses.

“Know when to walk away from the table because it’s gambling no matter how you look at it,” says Werne. “The stock market and crypto is gambling.”

Many feel Dogecoin is here to stay. Amazon announced the company is looking at possibly accepting the currency as well.