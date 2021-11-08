Mark Your Calendars: Scheduling format announced for Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte FC, the Major League Soccer expansion team set to launch in a few months, has announced scheduling details for the inaugural 2022 season.

Charlotte FC will play 34 games in the regular season with half being held at Bank of America Stadium. They will compete as members of the Eastern Conference facing each team twice. They’ll face eight of the 14 Western Conference teams.

MLS games are typically held on the weekend with the exception of a handful of midweek contests.

The MLS season begins February 26 and concludes October 9. The MLS Cup will be held on November 5, ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The full schedule details will be announced later this year.

The organization also announced its first eMLS player, Khaled Ali, who is a top 15-ranked EA Sports FIFA player. “We’re very excited to have Khaled join Charlotte FC as the Club’s first eMLS player,” said Club President Nick Kelly.

“It was important for us to identify a player who can excel at the highest level of competitive gaming while also bringing a passion for soccer in the Carolinas. eMLS is a valuable part of the global soccer ecosystem and it was vital for us to be represented during the competitive calendar for 2022 and beyond.”