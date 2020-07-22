Charlotte FC is the team name for city’s new MLS squad

The wait is over.

The name of the new MLS team coming to the Queen City is Charlotte Football Club, or if you want to be a bit more refined, Charlotte FC. The announcement was made from Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

Last week Major League Soccer announced a new timeline for the soccer squad. The team will debut in 2022 instead of 2021. “With the extra year to make up for what has been a challenging 2020, these teams will be well-positioned for their debuts and for long-term success,” Commissioner Don Garber said.

Earlier this month the team signed its first player, Sergio Ruiz, who was acquired from Racing Santander, where he was a captain. “The party’s still on! We are just delaying it a bit to ensure we have the best experience for our fans when we do start playing,” said Charlotte MLS Owner David Tepper.

A practice facility is being developed in the Eastland area, on the site of the old Eastland Mall.

There has been some uncertainty over how much money the city will now provide for the new franchise as the pandemic has gripped Charlotte Mecklenburg County over the past four months. The city of Charlotte had originally committed over $100 million.

The team will play its games at Bank of America Stadium and the season is expected to begin in February and culminate with the MLS Cup in November.

Team gear is available on the franchise’s website, as are season ticket packages.

