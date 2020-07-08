Charlotte MLS squad signs first player

The yet-to-be-named Major League Soccer team set to debut in the Queen City next year has officially signed its first player.

Spanish midfielder Sergio Ruiz was acquired via transfer from Racing Santander where he was a captain, Tepper Sports announced on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not released.

“We are laying down the foundations of a competitive and winning team, and Ruiz is the ideal player to start with,” says Charlotte MLS Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “We’ve been scouting him for several months. He is a natural leader and an intelligent, versatile midfielder, who will be joining Charlotte MLS in his prime. We are very pleased that he has decided to join us.”

Ruiz saw action in 31 matches last season.

RELATED: Next steps for the city after franchise announced

The Charlotte professional soccer team will have eight total international slots. Ruiz will be allowed to participate with other teams until Charlotte MLS begins play.

His highest market player value was last reported as about $358,000 according to transfermarkt.com.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

RELATED VIDEO: