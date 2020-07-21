Knights ballpark is available for the Blue Jays if they need it

The Charlotte Knights say their stadium will be made available for the Toronto Blue Jays if they need it.

“The Toronto Blue Jays organization is aware that Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, could become available for games should the need arise. There have been no further communications between the two parties since early last week.”

The Blue Jays won’t play their home games in Toronto this year because Canada’s government doesn’t think it’s safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Saturday the federal government had denied the Blue Jays’ request to play at Rogers Centre, confirming what an official familiar with the matter had told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement.

The Blue Jays were informed via a phone call. The team’s alternate sites for home games include its training facility in Dunedin, Florida, which is among the states that are virus hotspots, as well as Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, which is home to Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate and just across the Niagara River from Canada.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to start the season July 24 at Tampa Bay. Their home opener was set for five days later against Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.