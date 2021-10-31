Braves look to finish off Astros in Game 5 of World Series

Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Houston Astros (95-67, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

WATCH LIVE: Astros vs. Braves (8 p.m., Fox 46 Charlotte)

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

LINE: Braves -110, Astros -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

WORLD SERIES: Atlanta leads the series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to clinch a World Series win with a victory over Houston in Game 5.

The Braves were 42-38 in home games in 2021. Atlanta has hit 18 home runs this postseason, Freddie Freeman has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .521.

The Astros were 44-37 on the road in 2021. Houston has hit 15 home runs this postseason, Jose Altuve has accounted for five of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .517.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Tyler Matzek earned his third victory this postseason and Jorge Soler went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Cristian Javier took his first loss of the postseason for Houston.ADVERTISEMENT

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 77 extra base hits and is slugging .488.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and 92 RBIs.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Braves: .250 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Astros: .261 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Charlie Morton: (fibula), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (covid-19 protocols).