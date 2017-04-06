Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
MLB
Whole Foods strike: Workers plan mass ‘sick-out’ over COVID-19 concerns
MLB to delay 2020 Opening Day by at least 2 weeks
Washington Nationals become World Series champs for 1st time in franchise history, beating Houston Astros 6-2
Video
World Series: Washington Nationals force Game 7 with 7-2 win against Houston Astros
Video
Houston Astros defeat Washington Nationals 4-1 in Game 3 of World Series; Nationals still lead 2-1
Video
More MLB Headlines
MLB All-Star Game Preview (8 pm Tuesday on FOX 46 Charlotte – WJZY)
Will MLB come to Charlotte?
Video
Talking with Charlotte Knights GM and COO
Video
Taco Thursday at BB&T Ballpark
Video
Talking Baseball with Jeff Schaefer
Video