CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Knights are offering the opportunity to do an on-field father-son catch ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The pre-game catch is being offered by the White Sox AAA affiliate with a select ticket package and starts at 4 p.m., the organization said in a release Sunday.

Kids will also get to ‘Run The Bases’ after the game, which is a promotion offered every Sunday on gamedays.

The Knights have struggled on the diamond a bit this season, currently in last place in the Eastern Division of the International League. They lost one of their best players, Jake Burger, at the start when he was called up by the White Sox just before the season was set to begin. Burger is hitting .262 with 8 home runs through 40 games with Chicago so far this season.

The Knights are wrapping up a six-game homestand with Sunday’s game, which starts at 5 p.m.