Play ball! Charlotte Knights return with 2021 schedule released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – With the 2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled due to COVID-19, a season will happen in 2021 and the Charlotte Knights will be back to playing Triple-A baseball.

The team will return as the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate and will be a part of the East League in the newly-structured MILB league. The Knights are one of 20 teams in that league and one of seven teams in the Southeast Division.

Earlier this week, the Knights 2021 schedule was released and they will play 142 games, including 70 at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Click here for a link to the downloadable 2021 schedule

The first game is on Tuesday, April 6 at Jacksonville and their first home game will be against the Durham Bulls a week later on April 13.

Under current North Carolina governmental health orders, the Knights are able to host up to 7 percent of their overall stadium capacity. The team says they are engaged in discussions with state and local officials about the ability to expand that percentage safely before the season begins.

The schedule will consist of games being played on Tuesdays through Sundays throughout the year with all teams observing a league-wide Monday off day.