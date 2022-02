Some green changes are coming to Truist Field – and it’s not Homer!

Brand new LED field lights are being installed at the Charlotte Knights’ home ballpark that are expected to save $24,000 a year in energy costs.

The Knights partnered with Duke Energy to install the lights, which can change color to sync up with events at Truist Field and the Uptown skyline.

The old lights will be donated to Tuckaseegee Dream Fields in west Charlotte.