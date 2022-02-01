Flowers, chocolate and Homer the Dragon

Charlotte Knight’s Mascot ‘Homer the Dragon’ will be spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with special deliveries around the Queen City.

For $70, Homer will deliver:

Flower Bouquet from Flowers of Charlotte

Personalized Homer The Dragon Baseball Card

Choice of a Charlotte Knights ‘47 Brand Hat

One Large Hershey’s Kiss

Or for $100, Homer will deliver:

Two Field Box ticket vouchers for a 2022 Charlotte Knights game (good for any Monday-Thursday game, excluding Opening Knight and July 4th).

Click here for more.