Flowers, chocolate and Homer the Dragon

Charlotte Knights

Charlotte Knight’s Mascot ‘Homer the Dragon’ will be spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with special deliveries around the Queen City.

For $70, Homer will deliver:

  • Flower Bouquet from Flowers of Charlotte
  • Personalized Homer The Dragon Baseball Card
  • Choice of a Charlotte Knights ‘47 Brand Hat  
  • One Large Hershey’s Kiss

Or for $100, Homer will deliver:

  • Two Field Box ticket vouchers for a 2022 Charlotte Knights game (good for any Monday-Thursday game, excluding Opening Knight and July 4th).
  • Flower Bouquet from Flowers of Charlotte
  • Personalized Homer The Dragon Baseball Card
  • Choice of a Charlotte Knights ‘47 Brand Hat
  • One Large Hershey’s Kiss

Click here for more.

