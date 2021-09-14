Charlotte Knights to honor 13 fallen US soldiers at Tuesday game

Charlotte Knights

by: Joey Gill

Posted: / Updated:
Charlotte Knights Honor Fallen Service Members

Charlotte Knights will honor 13 fallen US service members who died in Afghanistan in August at Tuesday’s game (Source: Charlotte Knights)

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 Charlotte) — Charlotte Knights will be honoring the memory of 13 fallen U.S. service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan in August.

During Tuesday night’s game at Truist Field, Knights players will wear the number 13 stitched into their caps during the game. Thirteen flags and flag poles have been placed behind the left center field wall and the team will hold a moment of silence before the first pitch.

The number 13 has also been painted on the grass behind home plate.

The first pitch of Tuesday’s game is at 7:04 p.m.

