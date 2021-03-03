Charlotte Knights’ season opener delayed 4 weeks by pandemic

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte’s Minor League Baseball team will have to wait a few more weeks for first pitch.

The Charlotte Knights announced on Wednesday that due to a ruling by Major League Baseball, all minor league games will be postponed until May 4.

The team said it is working on further details

The season opener was supposed to begin in April. Major League Baseball’s opening day is set for April 1 as of now.

The Knights will begin play this season in a newly structured minor league system and will play in the Southeast Division of the Tiple-A East League.

The Knights were previously members of the International League and had been since 1993.

“We appreciate the community’s support and look forward to welcoming Knights fans back to the ballpark in the near future,” the team said in a statement.