(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte Knights manager Wes Helms was placed on indefinite leave, but it hasn’t yet been confirmed to Queen City News or Charlotte Sports Live what the reason is for.
The Chicago White Sox announced Friday that Julio Mosquera will serve as acting manager with the Charlotte Knights.
“The Knights will have no further comments at this time due to a personnel matter,” the team said in a statement to Queen City News.