Charlotte Knights manager Wes Helms joins CSL to talk upcoming season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Wes Helms joined Will Kunkel on Charlotte Sports Live Tuesday.

Helms was hired as the Charlotte Knights manager in 2020 but the pandemic hit and he was with the taxi squad keeping guys ready in-case the White Sox needed a call-up.

Now, in 2021, he is with the organization in Arizona. He says Chicago is expected to be very good – but so are the Knights. The farm system is deep.

Helms says they’re not allowed to do much while at Spring Training, due to the pandemic, so it is to the field and back to the living quarters.

The Knights open their season on the road at Jacksonville on April 6. The home opener is slated for April 13 against Durham.