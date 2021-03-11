600+ days without a game, Truist Field always ready for when baseball returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Knights are preparing to return to Truist Field on May 4 for their first game since August 2019. That makes it more than 600 days since a baseball game has been played on Truist Field.

The delay doesn’t mean maintaining the field has gone by the wayside. Matt Parrott has been the Head Groundskeeper since 2016, bringing along 20 years of experience maintaining baseball diamonds.

“I have a business degree and it did not take long for me to figure out I did not want to sit in an office,” said Parrott.

With his degree in turf grass management., Parrotts office is now a stunning view of the Queen City skyline. If you’re up bright and early, you can catch a peek of him working through the outside fence of Truist Field.

“I do still love it. That’s why I still do it. You know the last year has been difficult on a couple levels with everything everyone has gone through with COVID and with us not playing baseball,” said Parrott.

Even without any baseball games, Parrott has still been busy as he is often times the only person out maintaining the field. He makes sure the field is ready for when it’s time to play ball again.

Despite the competitive nature of the sport played on Truist Field, groundskeepers from other ballparks aren’t competitive at all.

“We really lean on each other, it’s more of a camaraderie,” said Parrott.

But Parrott must keep some secrets of the trade to himself. The Sports Turf Managers Association named him the Sports Turf Manager of the year in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Just like baseball players, he doesn’t leave it all on the field. He takes his skills home as well.

“The yard at home looks pretty good,” said Parrott.

Even with the ongoing pandemic, Parrott and the field crew were able to give back to the community with the annual “Fields of our Future Campaign”. The crew went to Northridge Middle School in Charlotte to give the baseball and softball field a makeover.



The goal of the program is to encourage kids to get out and play baseball or softball on a safe field. One day those young players could be playing on Truist Field.