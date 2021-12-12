Local Business Spotlight: X Golf South Charlotte

(LOCAL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT) – X-Golf’s state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators offer players unparalleled accuracy and realism through a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors, and advanced gaming software.

X-Golf’s relaxed, welcoming atmosphere makes it perfect for players of all ages, male or female. The X-Golf experience is a great time for golfers of all levels.

X-Golf is perfect for work events, birthday parties, and corporate functions. X-Golf prides itself on the accuracy, experience, and realism.

Their R & D department has spent over 15 years designing, developing, and redesigning the most advanced high-speed cameras, lasers, optical and impact sensors. This sensory technology combined with a strong 3D physical engine and high-performance CPU to create the world’s most accurate range of golf simulators.

This new technology measures not only the motion vector of the golf ball but also the movement of the golf club, such as path, angle of attack, trajectory, and velocity. This allows them to perfectly replicate the golf balls flight laws of physics. (Fade, draw, hook, slice) It does not stop there with the impact sensor measuring fat or thin shots, tops, and all the things that can go wrong when playing off real grass.

