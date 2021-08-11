Local Business Spotlight: Strangers can gain access to your children online several ways; here’s how to prevent it

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Protecting your child from strangers on the internet is one of the most important things a parent can do. For our parents, that meant talking about stranger-danger and warnings about creepy white vans; today it means talking about the people your kids may meet online, Bark explains.

“Children don’t hang around in AOL chat rooms like we used to but there are still tons of ways to talk to strangers on the internet. One thing we’ve learned at Bark is that if a game or app has a chat or messaging feature, whether text or voice, there’s a chance predators can use it to target children,” Bark said.

Bark said no app is safe, including fitness tracker apps, Bible app chat rooms, and games for kids of all ages.

“That’s why it’s important to know which apps in games your kid loves,” Bark said. “Watch them play or better yet, join in so you can see exactly how they work. Also make sure they know to tell you if anyone makes them feel uncomfortable, and not to ever give out personal information to strangers.”

Parenting in a tech world is hard.

For more information and help on raising kids in the digital age, please click here.

