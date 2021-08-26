Local Business Spotlight: SnapMap shows where your child is in real-time; Here’s how to disable it

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Known for its impressive filters and disappearing messages, SnapChat has another feature that’s less well-known to parents and it’s calls SnapMap.

SnapMap allows users to share their location with contacts nearby in real-time. This may not sound like a big deal if your child only chats with friends you know, but it can be pretty risky if they start adding friends-of-friends or people they meet online. Especially if they are adults, posing as children.

So, here’s how to turn it off.

  • Through your kid’s cell phone, open up SnapChat
  • Tap their profile photo in the top left corner
  • Scroll down until you see the SnapMap and tap it
  • Now, at the top right, tap the gear icon to pull up Settings
  • Toggle Ghost Mode to “On” and select “Until Turned Off”

Now your child won’t be sharing their location with everyone anymore. Please note, your child will be able to toggle Ghost Mode back off, so be sure to have a conversation about why that can be dangerous.

