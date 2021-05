(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In this week’s Local Business Spotlight, Melanie Thompson with the Good Feet Store discusses foot-health awareness.

“You may be surprised to know how many people wear arch supports and have experienced life-changing benefits from them. Because arch supports help align the body from the ground up, many people experience improvement in their posture and performance,” Thompson said.

For more information on Local Business Spotlight, please email cindy.dambrosio@fox46.com.