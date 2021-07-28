Local Business Spotlight: 5 signs your child may be getting bullied online

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Bullying is a million times worse today than several years ago because it can happen anywhere your child brings their phone, according to BARK.

It can happen at the dinner table, on vacation, at church, etc. No where is really ‘safe,’ the child protection app said.

Last year at BARK, the company surfaced that more than 76% of tweens experience cyberbullying and 82% of teens experience cyberbullying.

If you’re worried about your child and cyberbullying, pay attention if they:

  • Suddenly stop using their phone
  • Become emotional while online
  • Dodge discussions about what they’re doing on their device
  • Avoid school
  • Changes in mood, grades, sleep, hygiene, or appetite

“If you notice these behaviors, ask your child if they’re having problems with someone online. Tell them you love them, reassure them that you won’t intervene without them knowing about it, and that you won’t take their phone away,” BARK said. “Talking to a mental health professional may also be helpful if your child needs extra help working through the issue.”

