Links Mentioned on FOX 46 News

Here is where we put all the phone numbers and links that are related to stories that we air on FOX 46 News. If you heard us mention the website, it should be here. Just remember that things are posted chronologically, so you may have to scroll through. If you are looking for a specific story, use the navigation bar above to find the section (local news, good day, sports, etc.) for that particular topic, or use the search box at the top of the page.

Thursday, April 30, 2020

New location hiring: Ezy E’s Takeout

For a full developing list of places that are hiring, please click here.

Monday, April 27, 2020

CMS Graduation Task Force recommendations

Community Care NC

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Camino Community Center information

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Find free meals for kids

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Least of these Carolinas: Helping older children in foster care during COVID-19 pandemic

NCWorks COVID-19 Jobs Information

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Petition to reopen salons

Help for Coronavirus Stimulus Check issues:

Congresswoman Alma Adams’ email: https://adams.house.gov/

Senator Thom Tillis’ Charlotte Office: 704-509-9087

Congressman Dan Bishop: District Office 704-218-5300 or D.C. Office 202-225-1976

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Charlotte Knights 4 CLT

Monday, April 6, 2020

Use of Cloth Face Coverings to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Friday, April 3, 2020

Submit a COVID-19 Scam Report

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Sign up to be a medical volunteer

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Adopt a Grandparent: Combating loneliness amongst the elderly

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Humane Society of Charlotte COVID-19 response and how you can help

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Businesses still hiring:

How to help Loaves & Fishes

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Support York County restaurants

Apply at 7 Eleven

Apply at Papa Johns

Monday, March 23, 2020

Contact lawmakers about the COVID-19 aid bill in:

North Carolina

South Carolina

Friday, March 20, 2020

Help out members of the service industry

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Report price gouging

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Meal locations for Rock Hill School District

Filing a COVID-19 claim in NC

Filing a COVID-19 claim in SC

Monday, March 9, 2020

Mecklenburg County Coronavirus Update

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

CMS Calendar Survey for 2021-2022 School Year Now Open

Find your early voting location- NC

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

GoFundMe for Homeless Army Veteran in Need

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

For more on the Cab Co Cafe Challenge: email Sarah@JohnnyRogersBBQ.com

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

Help rebuild North Central High School’s library

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

Find your early voting location

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

South Carolina’s Publicly-Funded Pre-K Programs

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Purple Heart Homes – Building Homes for Veterans

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Orange County North Carolina Animal Services: Special adoptions for seized dogs

How to help East Gaston High Athletics

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

State your concerns with I-77

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Immediate needs for teachers at North Central High School

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

Report potholes in SC

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Unclaimed cash in South Carolina

Salvation Army Donations

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

Low Income Energy Assistance Program

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Shelby Curbside Recycling Centers: All sites are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Midpines- 615 Margrace Road, Kings Mountain

Earl/198- 2522 Blacksburg Road, Grover

Boiling Springs- 2944 Old Cliffside Road, Mooresboro

Oak Grove- 1127 Oak Grove Road, Kings Mountain

Cleveland County, City of Shelby- 307 Market St., Shelby

Landfill- 1609 Airport Road, Shelby

Polkville- 4732 Peyton Place Road, Polkville

Lawndale- 309 Casar-Lawndale Road, Lawndale

Lutz- 230 Vic Randall Road, Lawndale

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

GoFund Me for Scott Brooks

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

NCDOT Pothole Damage Report

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

GoFund Me for Fort Lawn firefighter

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

Giving Tuesday CLT

Vote for Speedway Christmas: Best Public Holiday Lights Display

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

Dog Aging Project

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

Apply for housing assistance here or call 704-705-3999

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

NC Election Results

SC Election Results

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

FOX 46 Meteorologist Nick Kosir to participate in No-Shave November and raise money for cancer awareness through the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

How to help toddler in need of bone marrow donor

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

Get trained in Mental Health First Aid

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

Early Voting locations

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

Contact Sen. Lindsey Graham

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

CMPD Community Resource Officers

Monday, Aug. 26, 2019

Dollar General development contact information:

Teramore Development in Thomasville, GA (property owner)

229-516-4289

City of Concord Planning Department

704-920-5152

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019

Early Voting Sites

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

Panthers Mobile Ticketing app

Monday, Aug. 5, 2019

SHARE Charlotte

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Contact US Senators

Contact your Representative

Friday, July 26, 2019

Equifax Breach Settlement

Monday, July 22, 2019

File a complaint with the Attorney General

24 Hours of Booty information

Monday, June 24, 2019

Duke Energy power outage maps

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

GoFundMe for Alysha Johnson

Friday, June 7, 2019

Fundraiser for Purple Heart Homes Employee Tim Mangum

Friday, May 31, 2019

Purple Heart Homes donation information

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Signs of human trafficking

Thursday, May 16, 2019

Student loan forgiveness

http://freestudentloanadvice.org/forgiveness-programs/

https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation

Friday May 3, 2019

Puppy Adoption Application

Thursday, May 2, 2019

Niner Nation crowdfund

UNC Charlotte professor recounts shooting

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Find your polling place

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Information on body camera footage

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

How to report poor drainage problems to NCDOT

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 44-62-20-37-16 Powerball: 12

Monday, March 18, 2019

Send cards to Edward Stever, Edward’s story

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Dear Evan Hansen Lottery

Thursday, March 7, 2019

Period Project’s Change.org petition

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

NC DHHS Group Home information

Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

Petition for Walmart greeters

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

“Momo” safety guide for parents

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

Green bean, butternut squash recall information

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

Teen Dating Violence

Pipes hate wipes

MeckReval.com

Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019

All-Star Weekend celebrity events

10 Things to Know for NBA All-Star Weekend

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019

Information on renaming the Intimidators

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019

Highway 73 Widening Project in Concord, NC: Theresa Ellerby 919-707-6020, tellerby@ncdot.gov

Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019

Family Crisis Council

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019

Low Income Energy Assistance

Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019

Contact your local representatives

Help create food boxes for TSA employees