Weather affecting how long it takes for flights to travel across the country

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Strong upper-level easterly winds that come with the winter months are delaying and diverting many flights.

The current jet stream stretches from Seattle south to Denver and typically, up towards the northeast. The upper-level winds can sometimes sustain hundreds of miles per hour. Aircraft flying against the jet stream’s resistance can sometimes arrive at their destination hours late.

When aircraft can’t make it the entire length of their flight, additional fuel must be taken on at a diversion city. Flights from Charlotte can be impacted by these weather situations when the jet stream dips south in the path of flights west.

Flights bound for the east coast originating on the west coast can take advantage of the favorable winds. Some flights from Los Angeles to New York and Boston took 4 hours versus the typical 5 1/2.