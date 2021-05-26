Taking a road trip this weekend? Here’s what you need to check on your car

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and travel is expected to boom as COVID restrictions have eased across the Carolinas.

We’re less than 48 hours away from the busiest weekend we’ve seen since the pandemic broke out last year. AAA of the Carolinas says millions of people are supposed to take to the roads, and officials want you to be safe.

Many of us haven’t taken our car on a road trip in some time, and one of their mechanics suggests you take a look at your vehicle to make sure it’s road-ready.

The first thing to check is your oil.

“On most cars, you’ll see they have a dipstick. It’s generally yellow. It will have a loop on top. You’ll wait until the engine is off. Pull out the stick and pull it out, make sure it’s dry and then stick it back into the hole. You’ll look at the end and see where your oil level is. It should be somewhere in between the two dots.”

Then there’s your tire pressure and wear.

“Every car is going to have a tire placard that’ll generally be inside the driver’s door. It’ll also have yellow writing on it, so it’s easy to catch the eye, and you’ll see where it’ll break down the front and the rear in the correct size for the vehicle and then the correct pressure cold.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Something else to take a look at is your washer fluid and the condition of your windshield wipers.

Drivers are also up against gas prices this weekend. Many areas still dealing with the aftereffects of the Colonial Pipeline hack. Although there are some gas shortages in the area, it’s nothing like we saw back when the hack was happening.

If you are taking to the road, AAA says give yourself plenty of time, leave extra space between you and the car in front of you. Have fun, but keep it safe and be sure to pack your patience.