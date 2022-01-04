‘Passenger Bill of Rights’ being put to good use for some air travelers

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — With thousands of passengers stranded across the country over New Year’s, the passenger bill of rights has had to come to beneficial use for some travelers.
Airlines have a basic carriage contract that guarantees passengers transport from origin to destination. In the last decade, tarmac delays were added to a federal “passenger bill of rights.”
Delays are expected by the government, but provisions are made when airlines are unable to move passengers and get them to their destination in a reasonable time. Passengers’ provisions are triggered when an act that the airline has control over is encountered. Examples include delays due to maintenance or crew availability.
If a passenger is involuntarily removed from a flight, the one-way portion of their ticket must be compensated based on the parameters below.
Amount of Denied Boarding Compensation
Domestic Transportation
- 0 to 1 hour arrival delay
- No compensation.
- 1 to 2 hours arrival delay
- 200% of one-way fare (but not to exceed $675).
- Over 2 hours arrival delay
- 400% of one-way fare (but not to exceed $1,350).
Baggage is also covered up to $3,500 per passenger for bags and items inside the bag. Certain items cannot be claimed if lost or damaged such as high value jewelry or electronics.