American Airlines extends waiver through the end of 2020

Travelers flying on American Airlines has extended its waiver on scheduling change fees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who have purchased tickets anytime before September 30 for travel through December 31 will have fees for rescheduling a flight waived. Customers are allowed to change their departure and arrival cities as part of the offer.

AA recently announced mass layoffs in response to a huge decrease in business during the pandemic.

The airline said that 25,000 workers could be eliminated by October. Approximately 1,500 employees with American Airlines in Charlotte were expected to be laid off, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification company filing submitted last month with the state of North Carolina.

