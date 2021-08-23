Popular Charlotte fest scrapped over COVID delta variant concerns

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Shout!, a popular Queen City fall festival that was set to take place over the span of a week next month, has been nixed due to growing concerns over COVID-19 and the Delta variant, organizers announced Monday.

“We had great plans for Charlotte SHOUT! 2021 that are just going to have to wait a little longer,” said Blumenthal Performing Arts CEO Tom Gabbard. “Charlotte is ready for a big regional festival that melds together local and international artists, thought leaders, and loads of free activities to bring our community together. Count on us to be back when circumstances are right to safely host a great arts festival and community celebration.”

The festival celebrates music, food, and arts and will be rescheduled to a to-be-determined date next year.

Ticketholders will be contacted about being refunded in the coming days.