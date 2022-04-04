(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Florida residents who are affected by the state’s new controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law are being invited to move to New York City.

The invitation comes as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law last week that “forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.” Many critics call the new law discriminatory, and that banning instruction “marginalizes LGBTQ people and their presence in society.”

According to FOX affiliate WNYW-TV, New York City Mayor Eric Adams says that the new law is “attempting to demonize a particular group or community” and was unacceptable.

“This is the city of Stone Wall. This is the city where we are proud to talk about how you can live in a comfortable setting and not be harrassed not be abused, not just as adults but as young people,” Mayor Adams said during a town hall.

BREAKING: @NYCMayor announces a new digital billboard campaign in five Florida markets denouncing the hateful #DontSayGay law and inviting Floridians to move to New York. https://t.co/kPB7J7vJoU pic.twitter.com/1Dqbxmzqjo — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 4, 2022

WNYW reports that the billboards “will be up for eight weeks in major markets across Florida including Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.”

What is not often talked about in the “Don’t Say Gay” law is that districts are now required to notify parents of health care resources in schools and give parents the option to decline them. They will also have to notify parents if “there is any change in a student’s mental, emotional, or physical health monitoring.”

Critics say that the new law allows educators to “out” children to their parents if they feel that their child is displaying signs of being LGBTQ+.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, called the Republican-backed law “political” and that elementary schools, particularly the grades outlined in the law, don’t teach LGBTQ+ subjects.

Republicans say that the new law will allow parents to sue school districts for violations. But critics say that the phrasing in the law could be interpreted broadly, allowing parents of children in any grade to sue school districts, and would create “a classroom atmosphere where teachers would avoid the subjects entirely.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement issued last week that his agency “will be monitoring this law upon implementation to evaluate whether it violates federal civil rights law.”

Meanwhile, more Democratic areas like New York have been welcoming to LGBTQ+ parents and/or LGBTQ+ children who may be affected by the new law.

“Listen, we want you here in New York,” said Mayor Adams, “We want you right here in New York City.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.