How to step out of the closet on National Coming Out Day or any day

Mom, Dad… I’m…

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — So, this is it. You’ve made your decision. You’re tired and emotionally drained from hiding who you really are, but are afraid of taking that next step toward being yourself.

Meanwhile, so many around you are opening up about their own sexuality on National Coming Out Day. It’s a lot of pressure, trust me, the author of this story.

I have been exactly where you have been before, worried about if my friends and loved ones are going to love and accept me or completely disown me. I’m from small town Georgia, there was very little in the way of acceptance when it came to ‘being different.’

It’s not easy, and many people go through their entire lives living a lie to avoid harsh judgment from their loved ones.

The bottom line is that life is far too short, and we aren’t guaranteed tomorrow. You need to make the most of every day you have on this Earth. While it might seem easier to hide behind closed doors and hide who you really are, does it make you truly happy?

Many people have a huge support structure when it comes to coming out as gay, bi, lesbian, transgender, questioning, or anything else. If that is you, fantastic, you are already well and ahead of the game. You probably have full support from one or both of your parents, siblings, extended family, and your close friends.

But a lot of people do not.

Some people who come out of the closet are immediately disowned by family and friends, and left to face the world alone. Some are forced out of family homes and lives, relationships broken and not easily repairable, if they will ever be repaired. It’s a dark time for many of all ages who come out and are not accepted by those around them.

If you feel alone in this scary process in your life, I am here to assure you that you are NOT alone! Many people are dealing with the same dilemma you’re going through right now.

Take it from someone who took a leap of faith a decade ago, before gay marriage was legal, back when being gay wasn’t as widely acceptable as it is now, to accept himself and be unashamedly open. You will be so much happier being yourself than being what others want you to be. And truthfully, it’s your life, and you should live it for you, not for anyone else.

The Human Rights Campaign has a ton of articles and resources that can help you with this process of accepting yourself and opening a line of discussion with your family and friends, with the goal of hopefully achieving acceptance from those who care about you. You can also find resources like The Coming Out Handbook from The Trevor Project, and the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN) helpful in getting answers to your questions.

If you happen to be one of the ones who had an easier time coming out, build up others who don’t have the same kind of support structure, and be there for them. And if you’re straight, be an ally! It costs nothing to show kindness, support, and love for others that may be different than you are. Human decency is extremely important and growing increasingly rare, especially now in our divided world.

You’re probably tired of hearing that old phrase, ‘It gets better,’ but it actually does which is why you hear it so often!

Also, don’t feel the need to rush the coming out process just because everyone else is doing it. Only you know when you are ready to take those next steps, and those steps should be carefully planned. You go when you’re ready, and we will be waiting for you with open arms.

And if you know someone is struggling with their sexuality, closely guard their secret with your life. The lowest thing you can do is out someone when they aren’t ready. They need to be the one to share who they are with everyone, not you.

Parents, be kind and supportive to your children if they come out to you. I shouldn’t have to say this. You brought them into this world, and so many parents disown their own children, their own blood, for being themselves. Sure, it’s probably not the news you want to hear, but at least stay open minded and listen to them. You may not understand it, and it may take awhile to process, but they are no different than they were before they told you and you should love them no less.

I get it, it’s a stressful time and a stressful experience. Take it from someone who ten years ago was in your shoes and going through this exact same thing. Believe me, you are loved and you are appreciated. If those who claim to love you can’t love you for who you are, you need to find that chosen family or those chosen friends who do.

You do have a place in this world! Be true to yourself, because there’s nobody else out there like you! 🏳️‍🌈