CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former NASCAR driver and team owner Michael Waltrip has a successful racing career by winning two Daytona 500s.

While Waltrip may know a thing or two about what it takes to win, he has a new venture in Charlotte that has thrown him for a learning curve.



Waltrip is known for his energy, whether it’s from his days of racing or his current job as an analyst for FOX Sports. Now he’s focusing his energy on making sure fans, drivers and everyday people have a good time while drinking good beer.



Until the end of time Waltrip’s name is on the Harley J. Early trophy for the Daytona 500, but now you can find his name at your local bar as the owner of Michael Waltrip Brewing Company.

“I have always had to have something going on. Four or five years ago a couple of my buddies out in Phoenix, we were golfing and drinking a little beer and I said why don’t we make a beer? That would be fun,” said Waltrip.

The fun continued with a trip to Denver, Colorado to taste test brewing methods. Then the work started with Michael Waltrip beer hitting breweries four years ago.

The brew is now available in the Queen City, including at NASCAR’s two annual stops at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“My friends have been hearing about my beer for three or four years and they are like why can’t we have a beer? I said well it’s a little bit harder with all the regulations to get it here. It’s not as easy as you might think,” said Waltrip.

It’s also not as easy, as getting that beer sprayed in victory lane with a driver celebrating a win.

“Have you glanced over my shoulder? I mean there are beers from here to forever,” said Waltrip.

Waltrip is determined to one day have his beer sprayed in victory lane at a NASCAR race. For now, he’s satisfied with victories at the grocery store.

“The other day I was at Lowe’s Food in Mooresville. I saw a lady pass by and she had two six-packs of my beer and I felt like a proud papa. We passed by in the parking lot and I said thanks for buying my beer, and she said you’re Michael? I said yes I am Michael,” said Waltrip.



The beer is now sold on tap at several local bars in Charlotte, including the Charlotte Beer Garden.

You can also buy cans of Michael Waltrip Beer at Lowe’s Foods, Harris Teeter and Total Wine.