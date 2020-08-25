Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte returns earlier this year

The fall menu also includes Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Salted Caramel Mocha

Fall has arrived.

Starbucks is bringing back its coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte Tuesday with its fall menu available at locations across the country — days earlier than last year’s launch, to sweeten up 2020.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte, made with espresso, steamed milk and a spice mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, has gained a large following over the years on social media, with autumnal fans counting down the days until the launch. And this year, it comes two days earlier than last year.

The java chain’s fall menu will also include other gourd-inspired flavors like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the return of fan favorites like the Salted Caramel Mocha and Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino, along with bites like the pumpkin scone and pumpkin cream cheese muffin. Customers can also order the seasonal sips via Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats.

Fall is so close you can hear it.

📞 1-833-GET-FALL 🍂 [US + Canada] — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 24, 2020

The international chain already made its seasonal blended coffee products available at grocery stores on Aug. 4. The PSL products include K-Cup pods, ground coffee and creamer, among other items.

For more on this story, please click here.

LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: