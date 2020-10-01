North Carolina man opened craft distillery after 25 years as a monk

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — From monk to moonshine, Vann McCoy, the owner of Mayberry Spirits says he’s spent his life lifting spirits.

McCoy served as a monk for 25 years living in monasteries around the world. In that time, he learned the art of making beer, wine and liquor. Five years ago, McCoy returned to his hometown of Mount Airy to care for his mother and wondered what he to do next for his career.

He said he discovered the booming craft beer and wine business in Surry County and it gave him the idea to open a craft distillery.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

McCoy opened Mayberry Distillery using a unique grain to make the whiskey.

They use sorghum grains instead of traditional wheat, rye or barley. He says it gives the whiskey a smooth taste.

He enjoys giving tours of the distillery and talking to people about how he continues lifting spirits by spreading joy and happiness.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE