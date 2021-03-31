NoDa shop is the best beer bar in the country, USA Today readers declare

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Noda business has once again snagged top honors in USA Today for the best beer bar in the country.

Salud Beer Shop ranked No. 1 in USA Today’s Best Beer Bar in a reader’s choice award. It started out as a bottle shop promoting local and regional beers.

The shop opened in 2012 and has continued to expand, including adding a coffee shop and food throughout the day.

Like other businesses, Salud was limited this past year due to the pandemic. They have since reopened with limited indoor seating and its taproom is back open for dine-in seating.

This is the third straight year they’ve won the award.