National Coffee Day: Freebies and deals from Dunkin, Krispy Kreme, Starbucks and more

Heads up, java lovers. National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and more than a dozen U.S. retailers plan to slide cups across counters at little to no cost in celebration.

☕️ The perfect blend: books and coffee. For #NationalCoffeeDay, get a free hot or iced coffee with your purchase of any bakery item at the #BNCafe! In stores only, ends today. https://t.co/vN8IdrxhX0 #booksandcoffee pic.twitter.com/dqmExCUAF1 — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) September 29, 2020

Celebrate National Coffee Day with Barnes & Noble by getting a free tall hot or iced coffee of your choice, with the purchase of any item from the bake case.

Is your escape a good book and a coffee? Starbucks lovers can snag a bag of the company’s signature coffee at Barnes & Noble at a discount of $2 off, and pick up a couple of new paperbacks at buy one, get one 50% off. Can’t make it out today? No worries, this deal is valid thru Sept. 30.

In a hurry? Stop by Circle K for a free hot or iced coffee of any size, redeemable via the app at participating stores. This is not your mother’s convenience store coffee. Circle K now offers “bean to cup” coffee by grinding premium beans for each individual cup, ready in under a minute. Missed National Coffee Day with Circle K? No worries, just text COFFEE to 253279 for a free cup at a later date.

🎉 Wake up, it’s National Dunkin’ Day! 🎉 Give your brain a liquid hug and celebrate with a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase today, 9/29.🧡 Exclusions & additional charges may apply. pic.twitter.com/zMLm62jTRI — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 29, 2020

Dunkin’ is renaming the java holiday to National Dunkin’ Day in all of its U.S. locations on Sept. 29 and will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Go to the Eight O’Clock Coffee website, enter your email address and receive 10% off your first purchase after receiving your personalized code. Valid for one use only.

If drive-thrus are more your thing, Jack in the Box customers get a free regular hot or iced coffee with any app purchase.

Start National Coffee Day off on the right note by enrolling in Keurig’s subscription coffee service. Choose your own starter kit and receive either 50% off select coffee makers or a FREE K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker.

The most delicious thing about #NationalCoffeeDay tomorrow? FREE 🍩 & ☕️ for rewards members! Sign up by downloading our app or click here https://t.co/9MKn37EEND!



Valid for rewards members only. 9/29 only. At shop offer. Participating US shops & info ->https://t.co/VihgupbOLv pic.twitter.com/uJGqBDp2vF — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 28, 2020

Everyone can get a free brewed coffee, no purchase necessary at Krispy Kreme. Double the fun by signing up through the company’s app my Sweet Rewards, where members get a free coffee and doughnut on Sept. 29.

Love’s Travel Stops will offer any sized coffee or hot beverage for $1 when you purchase the coffee through the Love’s Connect app. Proceeds from the sale of the coffee go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Starbucks Rewards members who order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage using the order ahead and pay feature on the app will get a free drink loaded to their account for use on their next visit. The company kicked off the season on Monday with the start of its month-long “Starland” augmented reality game for members of the updated Starbucks Rewards loyalty program. Through Oct. 28, the company will give away more than 2.5 million prizes like free coffees, free breakfast and stars.

Offering a variety of deals in honor of National Coffee Day, Sept. 29, Walmart is going strong with sales on Keurig Coffee Systems, Starbucks Coffee Pods, McCafe Coffee Pods, the Takeya 2-quart Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer and more, according to Offers.com.

