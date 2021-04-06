Krispy Kreme unveils Oreo glazed and cookie doughnuts

(FOX News) – Cookies and doughnuts are colliding at Krispy Kreme. The national doughnut chain revealed it has teamed up with Nabisco’s Oreo cookie brand to create two new treats, according to a recent press release.

Starting on Monday, April 5, customers can get their hands on the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut.

Just like Skena described, the 290-calorie Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut is covered in a glaze that’s made from Nabisco’s signature cookie and is filled with Krispy Kreme’s signature Cookies and Kreme filling. The doughnut is finished with an icing drizzle and Oreo cookie pieces.

You’ve had all the @OREO Cookies. You love our #doughnuts. But what happens when we combine them in a whole new way? Find out on April 5! 😉💙🍩 #KrispyKreme #OREO pic.twitter.com/Xasglv8rh0 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the 370-calorie Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut is the same glazed doughnut, but is topped with the Cookies and Kreme filling. There’s also a chocolate icing drizzle and a striking Oreo Cookie wafer. The two Oreo doughnuts will be available for two weeks only, according to a newsletter Krispy Kreme sent out on Monday. Customers will be able to purchase these limited-time doughnuts at participating shops until Sunday, April 18.

