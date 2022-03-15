(NEXSTAR) – You don’t need much luck to score a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme this week. You just need to wear something green.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, fans of Krispy Kreme can get a free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut — i.e., a green-dyed glazed doughnut — just by dressing up in green and showing up at a participating shop. Guests can redeem one doughnut each on March 16 and 17, no purchase necessary.

Not content with just one doughnut? Krispy Kreme is currently also offering its St. Patrick’s Day Collection, which includes four different St. Paddy’s-themed doughnuts decorated with rainbows, shamrocks, and the perpetually wide-eyed face of a bearded leprechaun.

Krispy Kreme’s St. Patrick’s Day Collection features four different doughnuts, including the Luck O’ the Rainbow Doughnut (left) and the Lenny Leprechaun Doughnut (center). (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

The collection, as well as the O’riginal Glazed, are available by the dozen in commemorative rainbow-emblazoned boxes.

“Whether you share a dozen of our new St. Patrick’s Day collection with friends and family or enjoy our classic O’riginal Glazed Doughnut while wearing green, discover the real pot of gold this St. Patrick’s Day at a Krispy Kreme shop near you,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release.

More information on Krispy Kreme’s giveaway, or its St. Patrick’s Day doughnut collection, can be found at the company’s official sites.

This is hardly the first time Krispy Kreme has offered free doughnuts for customers who simply show up at its shops. The chain had previously offered a free doughnut — each day and every day through the end of 2021 — to customers who provided proof of vaccination against COVID-19.