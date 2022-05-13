KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Things are heating up in Kannapolis this weekend.

After two years of COVID canceling the ‘Jiggy With The Piggy’ festival, competitors are back to prepare their tastiest barbeque.

The event brings in people from all over the U.S. But now, the festival is dealing with expected inclement weather. That led to organizers postponing public events for Friday night.

The competition portion of Friday night’s events will still be held.

“It feels good to be back,” said Sylvie Curry of ‘Lady of Q’ BBQ.

“This is the place to be for barbeque competitions,” said volunteer Nancy Rumble.

It’s time for the return of that delicious, tasty barbeque in downtown Kannapolis.

“It’s great,” said Bob Bennett of ‘Smoking Studs Competition BBQ Team.’ “It’s one of our favorite competitions to participate in.”

The festival is back for the first time since the pandemic began.

“It was sad,” said Rumble. “Because it’s just so much fun — it was such a bummer. It’s so nice to see everybody out again.”

The competition is a bit smaller this year, with 50 teams participating instead of the usual 80.

“I’ve never won the whole thing,” said Curry. “I’ve come in third overall and have been top-five and top ten — so, overall, I have an okay track record. So now, it’s time to go for number one.”

“I want the judges to bite into a piece of my meat and score 9 9 9 every time,” added Curry. “I just want people to taste my food and think, ‘hey, that’s the best I’ve ever had.'”

The Sammy Kershaw concert, which was supposed to be held Friday night, has been postponed to July 15 at Village Park.

The public can come to enjoy the festival beginning Saturday at 9 a.m.