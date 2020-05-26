Graduating seniors have until Thursday to download a coupon to get their free pizza!

Fox News — The Class of 2020 may have missed out on their graduation ceremonies, but there’s no stopping them from having an intimately-attended pizza party.

Pizza Hut has teamed up with America’s dairy farmers to give away 500,000 pizzas to graduating high school seniors and their families, in an effort to bring “some much-needed joy” amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

“Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter – like graduations – and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers’ big days,” said George Felix, the chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut, in a press release. “So, it’s only natural that we’d be there for students and their families to help celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020.”

Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://t.co/jgwYy9Tsc6 to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/64zaUHawl1 — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020

In order to take advantage of the promotion, which is sponsored by the Dairy Management Inc. trade association, 2020’s grads will need to visit Pizza Hut’s “Grad Party” site and sign into their Pizza Hut Rewards account. (“Don’t worry, you can sign up and enter to get your free pizza coupon at the same time,” according Pizza Hut.)

