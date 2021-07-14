Excitement and hurdles for Queen’s Feast, Charlotte’s restaurant week

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Queens Feast is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. The restaurant week is meant to feature the savory dishes restaurants in the Charlotte area can offer. While some restaurants are gearing up for a busy week ahead, others had to say no to Queens Feast because they simply don’t have the staff.

“We constantly keep our finger on the pulse of the restaurant industry locally or nationally,” said Queens Feast co-founder Bruce Hensley, “and the restaurants started coming to us saying, ‘hey, we’re ready. There’s pent-up demand. We need the business. Are you going to do Queen’s Feast.’”

Restaurants that have struggled to keep their kitchens open during the pandemic are gearing up for the busiest week in a year and a half.

“It’s challenging, but in the end, it’s worth it,” said Dolce Ristorante manager, Giorgio Cuzzocrea.

During Queen’s Feast participating restaurants offer three-course meals for just $30 or $35 a person.

“We’re overwhelmed in a good way with the response,” said Daniel Weiss, owner of Wine Loft.

Wine Loft in South End is one of a few participating for the first time.

“The whole restaurant and bar industry is being disrupted right now,” Weiss said, “and this is an opportunity, and you have to look for different ways to rise to the top and serve your guests and be the best organization you can be.”

Before COVID, Queen’s Feast set records. It had 143 restaurants with an economic impact of about $10 million dollars over a ten-day period. This time around, there are only 41 on the list.

“A lot of our normal participants wanted to participate and told us, ‘frankly, we can’t handle what Queen’s Feast does to our business because of the staffing shortage.’” Hensley said.

The ones who signed up are stocking the freezers and ready to cook up a storm

“The ten days (snaps) go like this,” said Rita Lizzi, a manager at Dolce Ristorante, “because you are busy every moment.”

Cuzzocrea added, “Yeah, it’s always a new and great challenge to see how we cope with it because it’s not really east, actually.”

Queen’s Feast brings in roughly 75% new faces, ones the restaurants hope become return customers.

“I must say we see a lot of them coming back,” Cuzzocrea said, “Then they become like family; regular customers, we see them every week.”

Queen’s Feast starts this Friday, so make sure you get your reservations in early because spots are really filling up fast.

For a list of participating restaurants, click here.