Eat Black Charlotte wraps up successful week of meals and deals

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An entire week of supporting and celebrating black-owned restaurants comes to a close Saturday.

Eat Black Charlotte runs from June 4 -12th and features more than 35 restaurants throughout the city.

The owner of Detour Coffee Bar, one of the participating businesses said the turnout has been incredible and feels like the movement is just getting started.

The space in the mobile coffee unit is small, but the drinks and service are right up there with your big coffee houses.

“You name it and we can probably make it for you,” said owner, Mike Hargett.

Hargett tells FOX 46 that the coffee bar is wherever customers want it to be.

He said, “We’ve done weddings, we’ve done birthday parties, I’ve done some driveway pop ups.”

Hargett started the business in late 2019 and had a successful 2020, despite the pandemic.

“We went from doing corporate offices to apartments and cul-de-sacs and neighborhood pools,” he said.

The model appears to be working, especially during Eat Black Charlotte week.

“Having a platform that embraces all of us and promotes us on their own, definitely helps,” said Hargett.

He said business is booming and the response has been great.

“For some reason, I thought on day one, ‘Oh I can work the truck by myself, I didn’t need any help,’ and that was a mistake,” he added.

For Hargett, the event is a wonderful way to be intentional in where you eat.

He said, “You want to be diverse in everything; diverse and what you read, diverse in what you spend, how you spend, diverse and what you ingest and consume. I mean, if we don’t tell our stories then who’s going to do it for us?”

He hopes that the support for black-owned businesses spans beyond this one focused event. “We want you to visit these restaurants this week, but we want you to visit these restaurants all year long.”