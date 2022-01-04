Crystal Pepsi making a comeback to celebrate 30th anniversary

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Like a fanny pack rising from the ashes of the ’90s, Crystal Pepsi is back to celebrate its 30-year anniversary for select lucky customers.

The clear-cola is back for an exclusive, limited-time run to provide a refreshing taste of nostalgia for fans of the drink made popular in 1992.

“Since 2022 marks the 30-year anniversary of Crystal Pepsi, we wanted to do something extra special to celebrate and reward the passionate fans who have been clamoring online for its return,” said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing at Pepsi. “And what better way to kick off 2022 than to throw it back to 1992 in order to get their hands on this highly limited-edition batch of Crystal Pepsi.”

Strap on your fanny packs, your fave 90s drink is turning 30! 🥳 Post a pic of you from the 90s using #ShowUsYour90s + #PepsiSweepstakes for a chance to be 1 of 300 to win Crystal Pepsi.



No Purch. Nec. Ends 1/6/22, 9am. 50 US/DC res only, 18+ (19+ in AL/NE). Not Avail. Retail — Pepsi (@pepsi) January 4, 2022

The drinks will only be available to 300 lucky customers.

Fans of Crystal Pepsi can be one of the lucky winners by posting a picture of themselves in the ’90s using #ShowUsYour90s and #PepsiSweepstakes.

The contest ends Friday, January 6.