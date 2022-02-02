Charlotte Italian eateries Aria and Cicchetti pivot with strain on importers

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The food industry is coming back, but slowly. A new report sheds light on what restaurant owners are facing in 2022.

The National Restaurant Association says about half of restaurant operators say it’ll be a year before business is back to normal.

“The last two years we’ve watched sort of a trend of growth and things get pulled back,” said Briana Cohen, Director of Operations at Aria and Cicchetti in Uptown Charlotte.

As Uptown became a ghost town, Cicchetti, which opened just a few months before COVID, shut down. A watched pot never boils, though. Its owners decided to rework their approach.

“Most restaurants have pivoted their business model in some fashion,” Cohen said. “For us, we added an entryway into Aria that was not here before the pandemic, but we took that opportunity to make it an easier way for us to manage our space with our labor.”

Labor, food prices, and shortages will continue to be an issue.

“Before the pandemic, we brought a lot of things in from Italy,” Cohen said, “and importers and so you really have to shift and see what we can get at the farmers market, what we can get locally.”

Things are looking up, though. It’s estimated the foodservice industry workforce will grow by 400,000 jobs this year.

“I’m bullish on the industry and I’m optimistic that it’s going to get back to where it was and even better,” said Queens Feast organizer, Bruce Hensley. He says they’re starting to see more participation in the week-long foodie event.

“We just finished Charlotte Restaurant Week and we had 30 more restaurants than we had in July,” he said, “and the restaurants are figuring it out!”

Those in the restaurant industry know they’re a resilient group, and they’re starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

To read the full National Restaurant Association state of the industry report, click here.