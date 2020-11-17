Charlotte eatery claims No. 2 on Esquire’s ‘Best New Restaurants in America’ list

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Yes, they did. Esquire put together a Best New Restaurants list in the middle of a global pandemic and a local Queen City restaurant made the list!

With tens of thousands of American restaurants going under during the shutdowns or struggling to survive on meager revenue trickles of takeout and delivery, Esquire said it wanted to hand out these recognitions as an expression of support and love for the chefs, bartenders, servers, and dishwashers who are fighting the fight every day.

Leah & Louis in Charlotte, North Carolina came in at #2 on Esquire’s list.

At Leah & Louise, the Memphis-born chef Gregory Collier, who owns the Camp North End restaurant with his wife, Subrina, provides southern cuisine that’s as innovative as it is fun, Esquire said.

Collier takes inspiration from the soil (his okra dish, called Mama Earth, looks and tastes like a supernova of texture and flavor) and from the dollar store (the cream inside his oatmeal-cookie sandwich is suffused with Tang).

“And don’t ignore Collier’s cabbage: Slow-roasted and sauteed with smoked sausage and flooded with rich pork-neck bisque, it is like a cruciferous amplification of biscuits and gravy,” Esquire said.

For Esquire’s full list of must-visit restaurants across the U.S., please click here.

