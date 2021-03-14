Celebrate National Pi Day with these sweet deals

Food and Drink
Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

(WTNH) – Here are some deals to snag to celebrate mathematics in honor of Pi Day.

Sunday is March 14 or 3/14 which is also the long mathematical number known as Pi, which starts with 3.14. It’s a day you can also find some deals on pizza, like:

  • A large pizza at 7-Eleven for $3.14. The company will also be donating one meal to Feeding America for every pizza sold on National Pi Day.
  • Get a second large pie for $3.14 at Papa Johns
  • Snag a $3.4 frozen pizza from Save A Lot
  • Get a free pot pie from Boston Market when you buy one on Sunday; deal available through the app.

More deals can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories