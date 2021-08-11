Brisket, Beignets, Bloody Mary’s: Panthers unveil new menu items

UPTOWN (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday was one of those days where all of us at FOX 46 wish that technology had caught up and smell-o-vision and taste-o-vision were a real thing.

Because it’d be pretty nice if you all could smell and taste all the good food coming to Bank of America Stadium for Panthers’ games.



















“I’m excited and nervous, we’ve not been fully opened yet and it’s going to be great,” said Executive Chef, Jay Labs.

Jay and his team worked for a year to create the dishes being served at the games. He said, there’s something for every person and every price point.

“To feed close to 90,000 fans, where we’re clearing farms out to be able to feed for a game,” said Labs.

While there’s a variety of food, here’s a general breakdown of what food is available and where:

General Concessions (100 to 500 levels)

Sabor Latin Street Grill and La Caseta Pupusa

BBQ and Nacho locations with Kayem hot dogs, brats, pulled pork, pulled chicken, and nachos.

Bojangles

Dominos

Beers/Beverages

(and more)

Premium Concessions (300 level)

-Frito Chili Pie Dog

– Carolina Brisket Ruben

-Texas Pete Kettle Chips

-Carved Smoked Turkey Sandwich

-Hand-rolled sushi

-(and more)

Suites:

-Fried Green Tomato Caprese

-Bourbon-Onion Grilled Cheese

-Old Bay Shrimp Roll

-(and more)

Club Spaces:

-Flavor injected beignets

-tomahawk steak carvery boards

-(and more)