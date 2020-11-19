‘As innovative as it is fun’: Local eatery celebrates Esquire’s ranking as 2nd best new restaurant in America

Esquire Magazine ranked Charlotte’s own Leah & Louise number two out of 23 as the Best New Restaurants in America.

Subrina Collier told her husband Chef Greg the news while he was half-asleep.

“She was like bae we’re number two, and at first I was like who is number one?” Greg said.

The juke joint is located at 301 Camp Road off of Statesville Avenue at Camp North End in a historically black neighborhood.

The magazine praised the business for its vision of black southern cuisine, calling it “as innovative as it is fun.” Grilled okra, oxtail and dumplings, and braised chicken are just a few of the popular items on the menu.

“We’ve always done us and just hoped people get it so it’s exciting when people get it,” Subrina said. “Juke joints aren’t really food-focused, but of course we’re going to have food so that’s exactly what this is, a modern-day juke joint with food. It’s our love letter to home.”

Earlier this year, Greg Collier was selected as a semifinalist for a James Beard Award for his other restaurant, Uptown Yolk at 7th Street Public Market. He was previously nominated for his work at Loft & Cellar.

Recognition is making the journey it took to get here well worth it. After eight months of being open during a pandemic, the couple continues to press on and they’re encouraging other black business owners to do the same.

They said two words sum up their experience with the Esquire ranking and other nominations: accomplished and sacrifice.

“I want people to understand that before they think, ‘oh wow, they get all of these good things’, that’s wonderful, but it took some sacrifice,” Subrina said.

Kalaya in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania claimed the top spot. Esquire Magazine will be available at retail outlets by December 1.

For Esquire’s full list of must-visit restaurants across the U.S., please click here.

