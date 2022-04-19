CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Single and ready to mingle? I have bad news for you. A new study shows that Charlotte is one of the worst places for singles trying to meet other singles.

On a list compiled by BestPlaces, Charlotte ranks number 10 out of 80 cities ranked worst to best in terms of dating. If you think going outside of Mecklenburg County helps you, well, unfortunately the study also covers Rock Hill and Gastonia.

There is some solace, however, the Piedmont Triad of Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem actually ranks worse than our area at number 6. The worst city for dating? Kansas City, Missouri.

Top 10 Worst Cities for Dating:

Kansas City, MO-KS Wichita, KS Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN-WI Detroit, MI Louisville, KY-IN Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point, NC Atlanta, GA Pittsburgh, PA Houston, TX Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, NC-SC

So you’re basically “looking for love in all the wrong places” in these cities.

Things get better when you head south and northeast of Charlotte. Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill ranked number 4 for the best places to date, with Charleston-North Charleston, SC ranking 6, Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News, VA-NC ranking 7, and Columbia, SC ranking 14.

Raleigh received its ranking due to a large 18-24 population and a high number of online daters in the area. Charleston received its ranking due to being second in the amount of lingerie shops per capita (behind Columbia).

Meanwhile, Charlotte ranks 10th worst because it is among the cities with the lowest percentage of singles. So, if you’re happily exclusive, it’s good for you. The rest of us are left to fend for ourselves.

Of course, we are still better off than the Piedmont Triad, with Greensboro being home to the least number of coffee shops. Charlotteans love their coffee.

The study, done in partnership with Unilever’s AXE Deodorant Bodyspray, is based on criteria that includes percentage of singles ages 18-24, population density, and dating venues per capita such as concerts, coffee shops, bars, bowling alleys, etc., and includes 80 metro areas in America.