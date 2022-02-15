Buzz over electric vehicles after Super Bowl ads make a splash

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The battle between US automakers and consumers is raging. It’s a war over who is going to sell the most electric vehicles the quickest. That took center stage at the Super Bowl as EVs dominated Super Bowl commercials.

The government is doing what they can as well to ween America off petroleum power and putting as many drivers as possible behind the wheel of an electric power vehicle. $7,500 tax incentives are attached to many models of EVs. GM and Tesla models are not eligible.

Cars.com says internet searches skyrocketed immediately for some vehicles. The KIA EV6 won the hearts of viewers with their “Robodog” commercial.

Industry analysts say the world and United States have a lot of catching up to do in terms of converting diehard gas car drivers into EV users.

Of the 6.5 million electric vehicles sold worldwide in 2021, only about 530,000 went to the United States.