South Carolina to host virtual job fair for hospitality, tourism workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – SC Works and the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association are partnering to host a virtual statewide job fair Thursday to hire workers for hospitality and tourism positions.

The virtual event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 20.

Hundreds of full-time and part-time positions are expected to be available, the SC Department of Employment and Workforce said.

Employers can click here to register their positions.

Job seekers should click here to register.

The SC Department of Employment and Workforce said to make sure to perform a “tech check” with your computer before the event and make sure your resume is up to date.

