Scented product distributor bringing 200 jobs to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Scentsy, a scented product distributor, announced a more than $6 million investment in a new operation in York County that will create over 200 jobs in the first year.

Scentsy President Dan Orchard said the new distribution center will be opened Rock Hill. The company hopes the center will be open by the middle of this summer.

“”We welcome Scentsy to South Carolina and celebrate the company’s decision to invest and create more than 200 new jobs in York County,” said S.C. Governor Henry McMaster. “Today’s announcement is another indication that we are doing the right things to attract job-creating investments to the Palmetto State.”

Anyone interested in applying for a position can click here for more information.